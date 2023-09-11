The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dolton Desmond Walker sentenced for assault after Tamworth football final

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dolton Desmond Walker was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Dolton Desmond Walker was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A RUGBY league player has been ordered to keep away from alcohol in public after he punched a woman, and threw her to the ground, in the hours after his team won a football grand final in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.