A RUGBY league player has been ordered to keep away from alcohol in public after he punched a woman, and threw her to the ground, in the hours after his team won a football grand final in Tamworth.
Dolton Desmond Walker fronted Tamworth Local Court where he was sentenced for assaulting a woman just after 1am on August 20, 2023, at Jack Woolaston Oval, where the match had earlier been played.
The 30-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to the domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the victim reported the incident to police.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court despite Walker's clean criminal record, the assault was too "extreme" and "serious" to not record a criminal conviction.
Court documents reveal the assault occurred after the woman took Walker's phone and went to the female toilets at the oval.
The 30-year-old then entered the toilet block and started yelling for his phone back.
Police facts state the woman, who was "upset" and "agitated", threw the phone, which consequently smashed the screen.
Walker grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her to the ground, and punched her multiple times on the face and arm.
"I don't think this is a matter for a non-conviction," Ms Soars said.
She convicted Walker and sentenced him to a 12-month good behaviour order.
Ms Soars said for the duration of the order Walker was not to consume alcohol in a public place, and not be intoxicated in public.
"It will also allow you to see that ugly side of when people consume too much alcohol, and their behaviour is out of character," Ms Soars said.
In court, Walker was also sentenced for a mid-range drink driving offence, after he was stopped by police less than an hour after the assault.
Officers intercepted Walker at about 2:30am on Short Street, after they noticed a silver Mazda driving with hazard lights on, and the car alarm sounding.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.132 - more than double the legal limit.
During sentencing, Ms Soars said it was a "reasonably high reading" which put "people at risk".
She convicted Walker, fined him $400, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
The disqualification period was backdated to August 20, 2023.
In the wake of the assault, the North Tamworth Bears released a statement saying the club had dismissed and parted ways with the player involved in an incident after the grand final.
"The club takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and respect," the statement read.
