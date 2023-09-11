Local couple Don and Lorraine Guyer are living proof that love knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate a ludicrous milestone: 70 years of marriage.
The couple first met more than 75 years ago in Warialda through mutual friends, and bonded over a shared love of milkshakes.
Lorraine fondly recalls a story from a time shortly after they first met, during a party at her aunt's house where their love story first took root.
"We were playing games when I was 14, he was 16, and someone was chasing me and I ran headfirst into a wall. Don came round, put his arm on me, and kissed me on the forehead. First kiss I ever had from a boy," she said.
Lorraine's family lived in Sydney for much of her early life, but she moved out into the country three years later, giving her and Don's love the chance it needed to blossom.
"I came back when I was 17, the attraction was still there, and in 1953 we were married," she said.
The couple have been near-inseparable ever since, witnessing the joys of life unfold alongside their 12 children, a family of nine daughters and three sons.
The large family moved to Tamworth in 1966 to provide their children with a higher quality of education than what was available in Warialda at the time.
Don said he's very proud of their children, who have managed to hold down good jobs, become homeowners, and started their own families.
"We have 26 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, plus one great-great-grandchild," Don said.
Don's own career path started when he was 14 as an apprentice shoemaker, working for a company that specialised in making boots for people with disabilities.
He then transitioned into the engineering industry, and became a motor mechanic for the local council when the family moved down to Tamworth, before going on to work on the Dungowan Dam and pursuing a career in water treatment.
Don says he wouldn't be half the man he is without Lorraine's constant support and good humour.
"She had beautiful red hair back then, and I've always said I married her because she had red hair and money," Don said.
"Red hair was right, but the other wasn't," Lorraine said without missing a beat.
Religion also plays an important role in the couple's lives, and Lorraine said one of their more memorable wedding anniversaries was their 40th when the pair received a papal blessing.
When asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage is, Lorraine said it comes naturally after spending so much time together, and that she knows the two will always be there for one another.
"I went into hospital to have an operation, and I was sure that Don was there holding my hand. We're part of each other now," Lorraine said.
Don answered the question by recalling a conversation he'd had just a few days prior when someone told him the 'classic' joke that a prison sentence wouldn't last 70 years.
"I said if it's a jail sentence I wouldn't mind committing the same crime and doing it all over again," Don said.
The couple now resides in an assisted living apartment at Tamworth Gardens Retirement Estate, which Don says is "heaven on Earth".
"The staff is brilliant, you can have breakfast in your pyjamas, and there's happy hour every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday," Don said with a laugh.
Don and Lorraine cherish their moments together, taking advantage of every opportunity to live and enjoy themselves freely, whether it's a shopping trip, a social outing, or simply catching up with friends over a coffee.
Now 89 and 91 years old, the two still look at each other with the same level of care and affection as they did when they were teens.
As they celebrate their momentous milestone seven decades in the making, Don and Lorraine have received letters of congratulations from friends, family, and an array of prominent figures including Tamworth's mayor, multiple members of parliament, the NSW premier, the governor general, the Prime Minister, and even a congratulatory message from the King and Queen Consort.
The couple plans to spend their special day enjoying each other's company and eagerly await celebrating with their large family when school holidays come around.
