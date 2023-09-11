The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth regional youth council is looking for new representatives

By Newsroom
September 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you are a student aged between 15 and 18, with a passion for growing a better community, then this might be the opportunity for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.