If you are a student aged between 15 and 18, with a passion for growing a better community, then this might be the opportunity for you.
Expressions of interest are open for the 2024 Tamworth Regional Youth Council, from future leaders looking to make a difference.
The group meets every month to discuss issues that are important to the region's young people; things like the push for after-hours swipe access to the city's library.
Tamworth Regional Council Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said Youth Council is an important advisory committee, which can achieve real outcomes for the region's youth through mentoring and development programs.
"I really encourage students who want to make a meaningful contribution to apply, particularly from our towns such as Barraba, Manilla and Nundle," Ms Vereker said.
The Youth Council discuss relevant issues in the community, advocates for change and facilitates events during its term including Youth Week, youth leadership forums and other youth-led recreational activities.
The 2023 youth deputy mayor Evey Sutton said the leadership opportunities she has had through the council, have been important to her personal development.
"Through the Youth Council I have had the opportunity to meet fantastic students from other schools, and help advocate for youth issues in our community," Ms Sutton said.
"I would strongly encourage any young person interested to apply as it's a great opportunity to have your voice hears."
Students interested in joining the Youth Council can apply for a two-year term on Council's website, with expressions of interest open until Thursday, September 28, 2023.
For more information visit www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/youthcouncil
