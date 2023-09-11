Firstly they award themselves a pay rise, then up tipping fees above rate notice, to bring to attention just some of their failures and since no less then five elected officials have had 10 years or more on council here is just a few: Rangari Rd; Nundle Rd; over pumping water; having to redo Manilla and Gunnedah roundabouts at rate payers' cost of millions of dollars; waste of rate payers' monies millions on rehousing buying and paying millions on old flying school; new swimming complex; further waste thousands running into the millions on studies and design plans of Peel River; Tamworth Lake; wading pool; Gunnedah roundabout sculpture.

