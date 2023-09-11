Just where do these councillors get off with their over spending waste and failures.
Firstly they award themselves a pay rise, then up tipping fees above rate notice, to bring to attention just some of their failures and since no less then five elected officials have had 10 years or more on council here is just a few: Rangari Rd; Nundle Rd; over pumping water; having to redo Manilla and Gunnedah roundabouts at rate payers' cost of millions of dollars; waste of rate payers' monies millions on rehousing buying and paying millions on old flying school; new swimming complex; further waste thousands running into the millions on studies and design plans of Peel River; Tamworth Lake; wading pool; Gunnedah roundabout sculpture.
And that is just a few. Now to top it off in these hard times, and people having a hard time with cost of living, these people want a rate rise of 36 per cent for their failures.
I honestly believe it is time a vote of no confidence should be taken and forwarded to the Minister of Local Government and an administrator be placed in charge to fix these people's waste and bad management. As [if] all our smaller communities will gain or receive anything from such a rate rise it will all be spent in Tamworth.
D.Davis, Manilla
