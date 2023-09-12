The Northern Daily Leader
New England rally rebrand for refreshed annual event

By Newsroom
September 12 2023 - 11:00am
From left, members of the New England Antique Machinery Club, Rob Taber, Ben Motley, Bronwyn Broom, Mike Wallace, Ian McLennan, Brian Weis, John Broom and Rod Ferris.
The annual New England Antique Machinery Club Rally is receiving a revitalisation and rebrand, to the New England Heritage Fest.

