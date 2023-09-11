MORE than 300 artworks ranging in price from $50 to $10,000 went on sale at NERAM on September 8, with the opening of this year's Packsaddle exhibition.
About 250 people attended the 38th fundraiser.
Artist Tim Storrier opened the exhibition, with volunteer Glenda Kupczyk-Romanczuk ringing the bell to herald the sale's onset.
Artworks for sale and on display come from a range of galleries and individuals, including Utopia Art Sydney and Studio A, Reg Mombasa, Alex Asch and Archibald finalist Daniel Kim.
Artists whose works are displayed have achieved national and international recognition, Ms Kupczyk-Romanczuk said.
This year, as part of the annual fundraiser, NERAM is offering a week's free accommodation in the Packsaddle Pad and a stipend of $500 to help with meal costs or materials.
The Packsaddle Pad is situated under the gallery and used regularly by visiting artists to offer workshops or to give lectures.
The first Packsaddle exhibitions were held in the sitting-room at Packsaddle, the Armidale home of Beverley and Owen Wright, hence the name.
The sell-out exhibitions at Packsaddle soon outgrew that space.
Next the Council Chambers were used - with the caveat that no marks could be made on the walls. Paintings were stacked on the floor and hung on temporary screens borrowed from the Tech.
Then the director of NERAM (Joe Eisenberg) offered space there and help from the staff. NERAM has been the home of Packsaddle ever since.
Packsaddle is at NERAM until September 24.
