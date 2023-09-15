The Northern Daily Leader
Our People

Advocate: Maria Hitchcock ready to support the New England

By Emma Downey
September 16 2023 - 6:30am
Cheekily dubbed "the terrier" by one of her friends, Armidale's Maria Hitchcock shares a number of personality traits with the lovable pint-sized canine, and they have served her well.

