The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Multimedia

The CSIRO on the hunt for an elusive biological warrior

By Newsroom
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:27am, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCIENTISTS are hunting an elusive wasp that could prove a major ally on the plant biosecurity front.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.