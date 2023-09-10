SCIENTISTS are hunting an elusive wasp that could prove a major ally on the plant biosecurity front.
The CSIRO is trying to track down the evocatively named Samurai wasp in the hope it would be a go-to warrior against one of the world's worst biosecurity pests, the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB).
While not currently present, BMSB is in the top 10 National Priority Plant Pests for Australia.
If introduced here, it would cause serious damage to fruit and vegetable crops and ornamental plants.
BMSB feeds on more than 300 plant species including key agricultural crops and can grow large populations and become a household nuisance as it seeks shelter indoors over winter.
The Samurai wasp, Trissolcus mitsukurii, is about the size of a sesame seed.
It is one of the main egg parasitoids of BMSB in its native range in Japan and cannot sting humans.
The Samurai wasp was first recorded in Australia in 1914, but it was given a different name.
It was also introduced in a biocontrol program in 1962 to help control the green vegetable bug (GVB), Nezara viridula.
The Samurai wasp was found in the ACT, NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia but hasn't been recorded since 1998, when the last specimens were found in ACT and WA.
Scientists suggest a biological control program as a first defence would involve breeding the wasp up in large numbers and releasing it wherever BMSB it is found in any future incursion.
In order to begin the breeding program, research is being undertaken to identify which hosts in Australia it currently uses, with a high number of endemic stink bug species (94 genera and 330 species) already present.
CSIRO entomologist Dr Valerie Caron and her team used egg sentinel surveys to hunt for the Samurai wasp at organic farms and gardens.
"Egg sentinel surveys are the most targeted technique to survey egg parasitoids such as this wasp," Dr Caron said.
"We established a laboratory colony of GVB to produce eggs to use in the survey.
"We placed these eggs at organic farms across Queensland, NSW, ACT, Victoria and South Australia during 2021 and 2022."
At each field site, the team deployed 10 egg rafts, either glued on a wooden stick or on a bandage and fastened to a marker.
After a week, the team brought these back to the laboratory to monitor for parasitoid emergence.
While the project team double-checked existing specimens previously found to make sure they really were the Samurai wasp, it didn't find any Samurai wasps using the egg sentinel survey.
The door remains open for future survey work, which could use broader techniques such as insect traps.
The taxonomic and molecular genetic work has confirmed the Samurai wasp has been found previously in Australia.
