The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Interest in water infrastructure high at AgQuip

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham and Stuart Luckie, Tooraweenah, inspected troughs at AgQuip with a plan to subdivide paddocks and improve water access for the new ones. With them is Haydon Rhodes, Conron Stockcrete, Grenfell.
Graham and Stuart Luckie, Tooraweenah, inspected troughs at AgQuip with a plan to subdivide paddocks and improve water access for the new ones. With them is Haydon Rhodes, Conron Stockcrete, Grenfell.

Producers across the state are focused on livestock water, feed and feed storage infrastructure, according to manufacturing exhibitors at who attended this year's AgQuip field days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.