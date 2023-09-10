Hundreds of Tamworth locals took steps to exercise care and support for community at the World Suicide Prevention Day Walk on Sunday.
The walk, organised by crisis support charity Lifeline, gives people a chance to learn about and help to de-stigmatise suicide, by having open and honest discussions about suicide and mental health.
"As a parent, I worry about my children getting on the road and learning to drive, but what isn't talked about is we're far more likely to die of suicide than we are on our roads," Lifeline community engagement coordinator Kimberley Squires said to the crowd gathered at Number 1 Oval on Sunday morning.
On average, nine Australians kill themselves each day, which is about three times the number killed in road crashes.
More than 10,000 people across the nation joined the Out of the Shadows Walk on World Suicide Prevention Day, sharing stories of loved ones lost to suicide and raising awareness through community connection.
"I lost my brother to suicide in the year 2000 ... it's so important for people to be able to chat to somebody. There was always Lifeline, but back then it wasn't as well known so it's important to keep raising that awareness," local woman Karen Roudenko said.
The walk is also one of Lifeline's biggest yearly fundraisers, with more than $2 million raised for the charity nationwide this year.
Locally, there was also a show of support from many advocacy groups and organisations who also work towards Lifeline's mission of reducing rates of suicide in our region.
Representatives from StandBy - Support After Suicide, the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, and Disability Consulting Support (DCS) were just a few to make an appearance.
Director of DCS and Tamworth local Chris Buckman has also made a personal commitment to match local funds raised for Lifeline, dollar for dollar.
Donations can be made via the company's fundraising page here.
Lifeline is also expanding its services in the Tamworth region with a new crisis support centre, and is actively searching for volunteers to answer calls and save lives.
If you, or someone you know, are feeling overwhelmed contact Lifeline 24/7: phone 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat at lifeline.org.au/crisis-chat
