The echoes of creativity continue to resound throughout Kootingal as the small town concludes another successful run of its annual art show.
The 2023 Kootingal Art Exhibition - more commonly called the Kooty Art Show - displayed a range of works from digital art to egg tempera and everything in between.
The show is a labour of love put on by the Kootingal Lions Club, who are passionate about supporting the regional area's art community.
Building on the success of last year's show, the event also awarded a $1500 prize to the weekend's "Grand Champion" piece of art, an acrylic by Armidale-based artist Robyn Markey entitled Autumn Bounty.
READ ALSO:
Organisers from the club said they were very pleased with the show's turnout as this year's exhibit attracted hundreds of visitors to the small community hall on Chaffey Street.
They also said they were proud to be able to showcase a "wide mix" of quality artworks alongside pieces from new and emerging artists.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.