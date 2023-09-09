One of the more memorable years of Taleisha Bartlett's life just got better.
The North Companions captain scored the match-winner in a 2-1 minor semi-final win over Kootingal at Gipps Street, and then revealed why 2023 will be unforgettable for her for a very special reason.
It was on a US holiday in May, which included catching baseball games in New York, Boston and Chicago and catching a game ball in the process, that Bartlett's partner Daniel Lawrence proposed to her.
The South Tamworth allrounder and former Northies player got down on bended knee.
"And he did it in this little, exclusive park in Chicago. It was nice," Bartlett said, adding: "I was expecting it [the proposal] soon, maybe towards the end of this year, but I had no idea that it was coming over there."
The US trip was "beautiful", Bartlett said, and part of what had been "a non-stop year" for her.
The couple, who met online, were joined in the US by Daniel's parents, Kathy and Paul.
Bartlett moved from her hometown of Bathurst to be with Lawrence in Tamworth, and she now works for Haestier Homes.
"It's been really good," the construction estimator, 29, said of the relocation.
Last year, Lawrence told the Leader that he and Bartlett had bought a home that they were renovating themselves.
"My trade helps," the electrician said of the renovation. "And Taleisha's pretty handy as well. It's definitely something that's probably in our niche."
Read also:
Bartlett has experience in interior design.
At Gipps Street on Saturday, September 9, the Northies veteran's soccer experience paid off when she dribbled the ball into the box in the second half and fired a shot into the right corner of the goal.
The strike broke a 1-1 deadlock and moved the reigning premiers into a preliminary final showdown against OVA on Saturday, September 16.
"I'm really proud of the girls that have pulled together," Bartlett said. "We've had a bit of a rough season.
"But we've pulled together and came out on top," she said of the minor semi. "So very proud of them."
In a four-team competition, Northies only won two games and were last on the ladder heading into the finals. Last year, they finished fourth in a six-team comp, before beating OVA 7-1 in the grand final.
"We always seem to come together towards the end of the season," Bartlett said. "So I'm pretty confident in the girls."
