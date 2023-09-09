From the outset of the season, Jake McCann knew he would likely only spend one year wearing the yellow and green of South Armidale United.
Little did he know, however, just how successful his time with the club would be - or that his success would not be limited to the soccer pitch.
"I've been lucky to have the opportunities that I have this year," McCann said.
"And for the help from family, my mum and dad have been pushing for fundraising, helping send me to places and get me around with fuel and food money, that type of stuff."
In addition to the 18 goals he has scored so far with the Scorpions, McCann also snared nine for Australia at the Gold Coast in July as the Kookaburras won the Hockey5s Oceania Cup.
That ensured him a place at the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup in Oman, slated for January next year.
It will be the perfect beginning to the first year in which McCann will live away from family.
Where exactly, he does not yet know, but the Dubbo product has lived in Armidale since the age of two and knows it is time to set out on his own.
"I do still intend on moving away and pursuing a career," McCann said.
"It may not be [up] north, it may be in Coffs Harbour, or even south, I don't know. But I think it's time for me to spread my wings."
And on Saturday, McCann ensured he had a shot at farewelling his hometown as a premiership-winner.
The striker scored three goals for South Armidale in their major semi-final against OVA, including a spectacular last-minute bicycle kick to lock in the 4-3 victory for his team in extra time.
"It was sat at that height where I wouldn't generate enough power to put it in with a header," McCann said.
"So I thought 'You know what, it's in a decent position, it's dropping towards me, I might as well go for it'."
It clipped Mushies keeper Josh Magann's glove on the way through, but found the net regardless and kicked off ecstatic celebrations from the South Armidale players and fans.
"It was overwhelming," McCann said.
"Getting around the boys, and their screams, is probably what lifted that moment up and made it very, very special."
The young man's hat-trick ensured the Scorpions a grand final berth, and earned him warm praise from captain, Josh Frost.
"It's been absolutely huge having him play with us this year," Frost said.
"We're ecstatic to have him on the field, and I think that shows. He's such a hard worker and a fantastic player."
With a World Cup looming, and the prospect of living away from home for the first time (which McCann said was both exciting and a touch daunting), he now has a chance to begin 2024 as a newly-minted premiership winner.
"It'd be amazing," McCann said.
"The boys have put in the work, and we'll definitely fight for that final."
Anybody hoping to support McCann in his fundraising efforts ahead of next year's World Cup can do so at this link.
