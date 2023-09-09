Narrabri will contest its second consecutive Central North women's 10s grand final after withstanding a late Pirates surge to prevail 22-12 in Saturday's preliminary final at Gunnedah.
From the relative comfort of a 22-nil lead early in the third quarter, the Blue Boars went into the final break just 10 points up and had to produce some sterling defence to keep it at that with Pirates coming home with a wind in their sails.
Post-match co-captain Toni Gale touched on the defensive effort.
"I always say to the girls defence is what wins us games not scoring tries," she said.
"It was the individual defence.
"After the girls made a tackle, we've got people getting off the ground and making another tackle.
"Even when they're running the entire field no-one gave up, the constant penalties we held them off our line."
There were a couple of times in the final quarter, and even late in the third when Pirates looked to be away but some desperate chasing from the Blue Boars broke the attacking raid down.
Another big moment was a turnover from Esta Kalatzis on the Blue Boars line with just over four minutes to play. A try then would have made it a try or less the difference.
Their defence might have been what won it for them, but it was their second quarter that set it up.
Two runaway tries in the space of a couple of minutes to Gale and Cassidy Morley to start the quarter saw them skip out to a 17-nil lead.
After another try to Gale in the opening minute of the third, they looked to have a stranglehold on the game.
But, as she told the players pre-game Pirates would give them "hell the whole time" and after a great interchange between Rosie Ferguson and captain Shae Partridge to get on the board they scored again virtually straight from the kick-off to set up a thrilling final quarter.
Beaten by Gunnedah, who they will now meet again in the grand final, in the qualifying final seven days earlier, Gale said they were just "really hungry".
"We knew we didn't play our best game and we knew we just had to dig deep today," she said.
"Not change anything, just play our game and support each other off the ball,
"That was the main one and we definitely did that today."
Pirates loss means a new champion will be crowned next weekend.
