The Leader's sports teams will be at the epicentre of Saturday's finals action.
At Gunnedah, Samantha Newsam will be sideline for a mega day of preliminary finals action.
It kicks off at 11.45am with the 10s clash between Narrabri and Pirates.
And then at 1pm, Moree and Barraba will meet in the second-grade showdown.
Read more:
At 3pm, the Red Devils and the Bulls will go head to head in first grade.
The Premier League finals commence on Saturday with a number of enticing match-ups.
At Bellevue Oval in Armidale, Ellen Dunger will be live-blogging the New England Rugby grand finals.
Here's the schedule:
Third grade 10:40am: St Alberts College v Tamworth.
Second grade 12.10pm: St Alberts College v Glen Innes.
10s 1:45pm: St Albert's College v Barbarians.
First grade 3.15 pm: St Albert's College v Armidale.
Meanwhile, Mark Bode will be at Johnson Field for the women's major semi-final between Tamworth FC and OVA. Kick off is 12.30pm.
That match will be followed by the men's major semi at the same ground, with Zac Lowe live-blogging as OVA and South Armidale resume hostilities.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
