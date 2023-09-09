Tink Taylor knows what it is like to lose two loved ones to cancer and so in the spirit of community and goodwill, the shop she manages is raising funds for a recently diagnosed Tamworth local.
"We wanted to do something to help her because she is quite ill but she still has to work through it," Ms Taylor said of the Centrepoint employee who chooses to remain anonymous.
"Initially, she was like, 'no, I can't accept that', because she's very humble and she was worried [about repaying the money].
"But we said, 'it's not about that'," Ms Taylor said. "It's nice to help people. And we've all had someone who's passed from cancer."
The parlour - Honey Ink in Centrepoint Shopping Centre - will be giving all the money they earn from those who get a tattoo from one of their four tattoo artists between 10am to 4pm on Sunday September 10, to the local worker.
Ms Taylor said they will forgo bookings for the day and instead the "flash sale" will be on a "first come, first served basis", with prices dropping to $50, $100 or $150 for small fine line designs.
"We base our prices on how long it takes us," Ms Taylor said of the permanent body ink art.
"So, these are quite quick tattoos, the majority of them are going to take 20 minutes to about 40 minutes."
They're hoping to raise about $5000 to help alleviate some of the worker's costs and, hopefully, allow her to take her family on a much-needed and well-earned holiday.
Ms Taylor said "two really close, big figures" in her life have been taken from her due to the deadly disease.
"My best friend Stuart passed away from cancer in 2016. He was only 23. He had brain cancer. I have a tattoo [of him] on my leg," Ms Taylor said.
"And my pop passed away in 2008 when I was 12 or 13, and he had lung cancer."
Ms Taylor said the team at Honey Ink has received many supportive comments from other businesses and people in the arcade about what they are doing.
"It is a really nice centre to work in because everyone's cool. Everyone's really supportive," Ms Taylor said.
As for which tattoos have been trending in Tamworth lately, and Ms Taylor said; "lions are massive at the moment ... and fine line" tattoos.
"What we do is not just tattooing people, we're helping them express part of their story or something significant that happened to them," Ms Taylor said.
"The majority of tattoos do have all these little things that represent stuff."
