How they will line up for the Central North preliminary finals

It's the last chance for sides to qualify for the 2023 Central North grand finals as the finals action moves onto Gunnedah Rugby Park today.
In first grade, the Red Devils will be looking to bounce back, after being well-beaten by Pirates in last weekend's qualifying final, when they tackle a Moree side hoping to charge their way to their first grand final since 2015.
The Red Devils have made a number of changes.
Naming an extended squad, with three to be omitted, they have notably brought veteran Matt Hannay into hooker, pushed half-back Dan Rorke to five-eighth with Ben Maunder coming in at nine, while Emori Waqavulagi will shift back to the wing with Marcus Hayne moving to fullback.
The Bulls have just the two changes, with James Gall coming into the front row and Ian Ranger reverting to six.
The Bulls will also be in action in second grade, taking on Barraba while in the women's clash to kick things off Narrabri play defending champions Pirates.
Entry is $10.
Gates open at 10.30am ahead of the first game at 11.45am, and as always you will be able to follow the action in the Leader's live blog.
Here's how they will line-up:
First grade - kick-off 3pm
GUNNEDAH (three to be omitted): 1 Lachlan McArthur, 2 Matt Hannay, 3 Kyle Newcombe, 4 Tim McDermott, 5 Tom McGowan, 6 Ratu Vuibau, 7 Sean Latham, 8 Will Burke, 9 Ben Maunder, 10 Dan Rorke, 11 Emori Waqavulagi, 12 Cam Mitchell, 13 Cal Hayne, 14 Josh Carter, 15 Marcus Hayne, 16 Tim Wilson, 17 Will Chaffey, 18 Ilisea Navatu, 19 Jono Madden, 20 Ray Spradbrow, 21 Linc Stewart, 22 Jack Inder, 23 Elijah Sufia, 24 Hamish Hockings, 25 Josh Leys, 26 Dylan Lindsay. Coach: Dan Martin
MOREE: 1 Hayden Wiblen, 2 Jack Ticehurst, 3 James Gall, 4 Angus Smith, 5 Lachlan Elworthy, 6 Ian Ranger, 7 Angus Roberts, 8 Duncan Woods (captain), 9 Nick Smith, 10 Ben Williams, 11 Asesela Ravuvu, 12 Alex Barker, 13 Percy Duncan, 14 Mitch Copeman, 15 Mitch Adams. Coach: Jack Travers
Second grade - kick-off 1pm
MOREE: 1 Djordjije Cikota, 2 Will Burey, 3 Grady Sinclair, 4 Joe Ticehurst, 5 Jacob Budd (c), 6 Charlie Upton, 7 Jack Fernance, 8 Sevanaia Nadruku, 9 Tim Cassegrain, 10 Sam Copeman, 11 Jack Miller, 12 James Bailey, 13 Brad Fernance, 14 Kaleb McIlveen, 15 Jono Spain. Reserves: Munro Underwood, Duncan Cranston, Val Col, Jacob Latham, Lachie Smith, Ben Whibley, Alex Seery, Riley Carroll, Sean Robson, Charlie Smith, Ben Legg, Ben Ledingham. Coach: Jack Travers Coach: Jacob Budd / Calum Drysdale
BARRABA: 1. Will Robinson, 2. Thabiso Msiza, 3. Jamal Sakinmaz, 4. Sam Gorton, 5. Jock Mallise, 6. Connor Rogers, 7. Jack Robinson, 8. Nick Sweeney, 9. Lane Clarke, 10. Oisin McKenna, 11. Mackenzie Austin, 12. Josh Sloane, 13. Matthew Pfingst, 14. Luke Smith, 15. Josh Austin, 16. Ben Freeman, 17. Josh Freeman, 18. Angus McNiven, 19. Tom Mellor, 20. Zac Mallise, 21. Rory Staines, 22. Jack Nairne, 23. William Kelly, 24. Alexander Abra. Coach: Will Robinson
Womens - kick-off 11.45am
NARRABRI: 19 Abbey Anderson, 21 Shona McFarland, 1 Peta Cox (c), 5 Esta Kalatzis, 12 Nat McInnes, 25 Gerri Cruckshank, 10 Toni Gale (c), 9 Bella Cruickshank, 11 Miranda Hamilton, 15 Cass Morley, 16 Belle McClelland, 13 Tori Allison, 18 Anni Wenner, 20 Jas Wheeler, 22 Zoe Tomlinson, 14 Louisa Anderson, 7 Carly Baxter, 6 Chelsea Hancock. Coach: Mick Coffey
PIRATES: 1 Lacie Quigley, 2 Tomi Gavin, 3 Molly Cullen, 4 Ellie Smailes, 6 Nicola Robinson, 7 Phoebe McLoughlin, 8 Sherri-Anne Sands, 10 Jacinta Cooper, 12 Shae Partridge, 13 Jayda Simpson, 14 Phebe McNamara, 15 Grace Milgate, 17 Rosie Ferguson, 18 Emily Staughton, 11 Acacia Duxbury. Coach: Jess Middlemiss
