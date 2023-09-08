The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Water main renewal project on track says Tamworth Regional Council

By Newsroom
September 8 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huge lengths of pipe are being in-laid into the old mains. The water main renewal project on Carthage Street still has a few weeks to go. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Huge lengths of pipe are being in-laid into the old mains. The water main renewal project on Carthage Street still has a few weeks to go. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Work to renew the water main that runs along Carthage Street in Tamworth is "progressing well".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.