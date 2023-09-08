Work to renew the water main that runs along Carthage Street in Tamworth is "progressing well".
Workers have already completed around 800 metres and the project is still on track to be wrapped up by mid-October, according to a spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
The project will see a new polyethylene pipe slip-lined inside the existing 1930's cast-iron watermain between Darling and Kitchener streets.
Council's Manager of Water Dan Coe thanked residents for their patience.
"For anyone that got to see the pipe being pulled into place this week, hopefully they gained an understanding of the complexity of the project," Mr Coe said.
"We would like to thank everyone for their patience with the traffic delays.
READ ALSO:
"We understand this method of construction has big traffic impacts for a few days, however with a traditional open-trench taking 7-8 weeks to dig, lay and reinstate the road, Council decided this large traffic impact for a few days is better than impacts for a couple of months.
"We have a few more weeks left of construction for the water main renewal, which will be followed by the road restoration, improving the area for many years to come."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.