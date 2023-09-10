IT'S time to clean out your closet, pick out some quality threads, and get ready to swap.
A Tamworth clothing swap event is hoping to help fashionistas gather up a new wardrobe while doing their part to help save the environment.
The 'slow fashion' event has been organised in collaboration between Sustainable North West, and the Weswal Gallery to bring people together and swap some quality threads.
Sustainable North West member Emma Stilts told the Leader the event will help shed light on the impact of fast fashion, and create positive change through clothes.
READ ALSO:
"Fast fashion has a huge impact on the environment, as well as negative social impacts for the people who have to make the clothes," Ms Stilts said.
"If we do these little thing together, we can show that change can happen."
The 'Slow Fashion Clothes Swap' event will be held at the Weswal Gallery, on Brisbane Street, between 2pm and 4pm, on September 16.
Penne Fraser, who is also a member of Sustainable North West, said participants are encouraged to drop their clothes off on hangars before the swap starts.
"People will receive a token for each item of clothing that they bring," Ms Fraser said.
The tokens will then be used to pick out a new, pre-loved item.
People are encouraged to bring good quality items, and if it's something you wouldn't loan to a friend, leave it at home.
Weswal Gallery owner Kate Hofman said people should expect to pick up something "new, fun, and fresh" when they attend the swap.
She said these type of events are common in metropolitan areas, but not so much in the regions.
"You can think about how you're missing out on something, or you can just make it happen," Ms Hofman said.
The event will also include light refreshments, music, and hopefully no "fisty cuffs" or fights about particular pieces of clothing.
Any items left at the end of the day will be donated to Lifeline.
Swappers are encouraged to bring there own bag to the event, and reach out to Sustainable North West on Facebook to organise a drop off time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.