The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth 2023 Quality Business Awards night a roaring success

By Newsroom
September 9 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noel Park Award recipient at the 2023 Quality Business Awards, Col Murray, on announcing his retirement from council in 2021. Picture by Gareth Gardner, from file
Noel Park Award recipient at the 2023 Quality Business Awards, Col Murray, on announcing his retirement from council in 2021. Picture by Gareth Gardner, from file

Former Tamworth mayor Col Murray has been recognised for his years of dedicated service to the city as a businessman, councillor and mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.