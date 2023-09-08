Former Tamworth mayor Col Murray has been recognised for his years of dedicated service to the city as a businessman, councillor and mayor.
Mr Murray was presented with the highly coveted Noel Park Award - which is presented to the person who has made a significant contribution to the growth of Tamworth - at the 2023 Quality Business Awards on Friday night, September 8.
The best of the best from Tamworth's business scene were officially crowned at a gala event at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
Mr Murray was elected to the first amalgamated Tamworth Regional Council in 2004 and served 11 years as mayor of the city before announcing his retirement in November 20121.
"It was a big learning curve for me to be involved in local government," he said at the time.
"It took a few years to work out how the system worked and how to use the system to get things done."
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney described Mr Murray as a "deserving winner".
"Mr Col Murray is the longest continuous serving Mayor of Tamworth Regional Council, which is a fantastic achievement," Mr Sweeney said.
"Prior to his commitment to local government, Mr Murray also operated two business for more than three decades."
More than 850 people tickets were sold to this year's celebratory event, with more than 200 businesses listed as finalists for the awards in 29 different categories, including excellence in innovation, outstanding business leader, employer of choice, excellence in microbusiness, outstanding start up and outstanding community organisation.
Mr Sweeney quick to congratulate this year's winners.
"In another incredibly strong year for nominations, with over 1600 received, I would like to acknowledge all the finalists who were up for awards tonight. You should be proud of your achievements," he said.
"And to all our winners a very big congratulations, you have shown your innovation, vibrance and resilience and gone above and beyond to give your customers an unforgettable experience."
It was a successful night for the Central Hospitality Group, named Employer of Choice, and winner of Excellence in Customer Service in Hospitality - Accommodation, while Jye Segboer took out the award for Outstanding Business Leader.
Amy Allerton from Indigico Creative won the Outstanding Young Business Leader award.
Indigico Creative also claimed the award for Excellence in Customer Service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Businesses.
The highly anticipated People's Choice award went to Partner Now Property.
Winners of the Rural Business of the Year award at the Australian Rural Business Awards in July, Wall's Honey Co took out the award for Excellence in Micro Business.
The winners of the Business NSW aligned categories will now progress to the regional finals.
Excellence in Customer Service in Retail - Small: McWilliams Quality Meats
Excellence in Customer Service in Retail - Large: Heemskerks Nursery
Excellence in Customer Service in Hospitality - Accommodation: CH Boutique Hotel
Excellence in Customer Service in Hospitality - Food & Beverage - Small: Blue Flame Indian Cuisine Tamworth
Excellence in Customer Service in Hospitality - Food & Beverage - Large: The Family Hotel
Excellence in Customer Service in Education & Training: Tamworth Community College
Excellence in Customer Service in Animal Services: BeWoofed Pawtisserie & Accessories
Excellence in Customer Service in Business - Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Businesses: Indigico Creative
Excellence in Customer Service in Health & Wellbeing: Carter Nutrition
Excellence in Customer Service in Professional Services - Small: Active Admin & Business Solutions
Excellence in Customer Service in Professional Services - Large: Brycon Civil
Excellence in Customer Service in Hair: 2340 Barber Shop
Excellence in Customer Service in Beauty: Little Tranquillity
Excellence in Customer Service in Employment & Recruitment: Workforce Extensions Tamworth
Excellence in Customer Service in Motor Transport Sales and/or Service: Brown and Hurley Tamworth
Excellence in Customer Service in Manufacturing & Construction: GJ Gardner Homes Tamworth
Excellence in Customer Service in Trade & Service: Carpet One Tamworth
Excellence in Customer Service in Tourism, Sport & Entertainment: She's My Travel Agent
Excellence in Workplace Health & Safety: Rapid Plas
Excellence in Micro Business (5 or less employees) - Regional: Award Wall's Honey Co
Excellence in Small Business (5 to 20 Employees) - Regional Award: Camp Grounds Tamworth
Excellence in Business (21 or more employees) - Regional Award: AMPS Agribusiness
Excellence in Innovation - Regional Award: FPM Cereal Milling Systems
Employer of Choice - Regional Award: Central Hospitality Group
Outstanding Community Organisation - Regional Award: Tamworth Family Support Services
Outstanding Start Up / Start Up Superstar - Regional Award: EnviroAg Drones
Outstanding Employee - Regional Award: Jesse Martin
Outstanding Young Business Leader - Regional Award: Amy Allerton
Outstanding Business Leader - Regional Award: Jye Segboer
Noel Park: Col Murray
People's Choice: Partner Now Property
