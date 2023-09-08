In early 2022, when Sam Howard found out she was pregnant with her first child, she was elated.
But in the back of her mind, there was an itch - she was also slightly frustrated.
Not by the impending arrival of her daughter, whom Howard would name Amelia. No, what irritated the 33-year-old took place months earlier, in July 2021.
"I was playing soccer, against [North Companions], it was halfway through the season," Howard said.
"It was out of nowhere, I ended up with a complete rupture of my ACL, tore both my [menisci] and had a fracture in my left knee. That was me for the season."
The lifelong soccer player grew up in a family mad for the sport. Howard was the second of four children, and was initially signed up by her parents at five years old.
She had spent many years taking to the field for Tamworth FC as an adult, and was just six games away from her hundredth for the club when the injury occurred, which she said was "really annoying".
"I probably would have played my hundredth game in 2021, if I hadn't had the injury," Howard said.
"So that was really annoying to have to wait two years to finish off those six games."
After taking the 2022 season off to rehab her knee and prepare for Amelia's birth, Howard rejoined the Tamworth FC ranks in 2023 positively raring to go.
"I just love the girls," she said.
"The club itself is really social, it's an awesome club to be a part of. You just feel like you belong."
Returning to match fitness after going through the physical toll of pregnancy and knee surgery was an arduous process, but it was helped, Howard said, by her change of role to a defensive midfielder.
"It's more about the confidence with my knee," she said.
"I'm more worried about my knee than anything else ... I've always been a midfielder, which is about a lot of running and fitness, but now I'm playing as a defensive mid, which is really good.
"I feel a bit stronger in that position, and I don't have to run as much."
After missing a handful of games this season, the Tamworth product finally celebrated her 100th with the club on its charity day in round 13.
"It's a massive achievement, 100 games. Especially for the same club," she said.
"It's cool, I needed to tick that off."
But today, another milestone awaits.
Fresh off a 1-0 victory over OVA a fortnight ago to finish the season, Tamworth FC will take on the same club in this afternoon's semi-final.
Howard and the rest of the girls in blue are eager to take on the Mushies women, who have been their sternest rivals throughout the season.
"They're a really good side, and we love playing against them," Howard said.
"We'll pump each other up [for the game]. We just enjoy playing them."
No matter the result, Howard will be cheered on by Amelia and her partner, Chris Hughes.
"Amelia comes to every game," she said.
"Her dad plays for the [Tamworth FC] men. So she'll come over and watch my game with him, then we'll go and watch him straight after. It's a whole day."
