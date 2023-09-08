The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Leading Victorian greyhounds trainer David Geall looks for a win in the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase

By Michael Cowley
September 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire Hose winning the MDC Regional Final at Goulburn on September 1. Picture Lachlan Naidu
Fire Hose winning the MDC Regional Final at Goulburn on September 1. Picture Lachlan Naidu

Leading Victorian trainer David Geall equates it to winning the Lotto: it's life-changing, and everyone wants to win it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.