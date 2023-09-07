Suicide and its impacts are felt for a lifetime, as mental health advocate Trish Orchard will tell you.
"Life is a circle, and suicide touches every part of that circle. Older thinking said that over time that circle shrank, and the grieving lessened, but the newer research says the circle stays the same size. It destroys relationships, jobs, common sense, everything. That stays the same, and to escape it you have to build a bigger circle around it," Ms Orchard said.
This year marks a decade since her son, Brad Johnson, took his own life, and the mother has learned to carry her grief.
"I grew my world, but that circle of grief never shrinks. I visit there on occasions, but I don't live in that space anymore, because that's where I was living for the first five years, in that space, and it was harsh," Ms Orchard said.
As another year's World Suicide Prevention Day and R U OK? Day begin to rescind into our rear view mirrors, it's worth remembering that suicide is not an issue that is solved in a day or two, it's something that takes constant work to address.
Such is the work Ms Orchard embarks on to turn her pain, and Brad's pain, into something positive.
The former teacher now works with a local health service provider to teach kids and young adults useful skills in managing their mental health.
"The year Brad took his life, 2013, there were roughly seven Australians taking their lives per day. It's now almost 10 per day," she said.
"I had to decide if I wanted to be the little old lady rocking backwards and forwards in a nursing home, or choose to be an advocate and a voice for Brad, who no longer has a voice."
READ ALSO:
Brad was 22 years old - two months from turning 23 - when he killed himself.
He started struggling with mental health and depression in his early teenage years.
"He saw psychologists, psychiatrists, but nothing seemed to help him ... In his suicide note he wrote that [his medication] just took more and more of him away," Ms Orchard said.
The note Brad left behind gives insight into some of the inner demons plaguing his mind and the solitary nature of his suffering.
"The hardest days I live are the ordinary days, when I simply hurt so deeply inside," he wrote.
"If someone is to ask if something is wrong, I cannot help but lie and say no because your follow-up question is, 'What is it?' and I honestly don't have an answer, making it feel as though I'm wasting people's time, and fruitless conversation on the topic only causes more pain."
Brad's funeral was held on World Suicide Prevention Day in 2013, and 10 years on Ms Orchard says the clearest memories she carries of him are of her son's brilliant mind.
"I remember at his funeral a lot of people came up to me and told me about how Brad had changed their life or the things he was doing for them," she said.
Brad regularly committed to a variety of community work, giving local kids free driving lessons or cleaning gardens for his neighbours.
"He couldn't see how great a person he was," Ms Orchard said.
But his friends did, she said, and delivered a eulogy that touches Ms Orchard's heart to this day.
"They told a story of how they'd come home from uni ready and excited to tell Brad what they'd learned that semester, and then they'd realise he already knew all of it, because he studied it for fun in his spare time," she said.
Ms Orchard says she talks very openly about her son's suicide, in part because she wants him to be remembered, but mostly because she wants other people who are struggling to hear his story and know they're not alone.
"There might be someone else out there who sees themselves or their sons in this, but if you keep it quiet no one learns the lessons, and I want this lesson learnt," she said.
Years down the line, Ms Orchard discovered an ancestor of Brad's also struggled with mental illness and suspected schizophrenia, and says if it weren't for the stigma around mental illness being so harsh, that knowledge could've helped her son's diagnosis.
"He had a relative that had had a similar thing. I didn't realise that because it was all hushed up too. It didn't come to light until years after Brad took his life," she said.
And though she says that knowledge likely wouldn't have been enough to change her son's fate, she still wishes more had been done to let Brad know that he was enough, and that he was loved.
"I don't know what I would say to him if I had a chance to talk to him today. I would just hug him. I would just hug him, I don't think there would be any words, just the hugging. He really loved being hugged."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.