If you met Trish Orchard on the street, the first things you might notice about her are the calm, patient tone of voice she speaks with or the kind, understanding smile she often wears.
What might surprise you about Ms Orchard is the ease with which she openly talks about some of life's most difficult topics, including mental health, making preparations for death, or losing a loved one to suicide.
Her secret? Lived experience.
"My son took his life ten years ago last week and I knew very little about suicide prior to his death," Ms Orchard said.
But after five years of intense grieving the educator decided to do some learning herself, reading up on the grieving process and becoming a bit of a home-grown expert in the psychology of trauma.
Now, Ms Orchard says she's at a part of her life where not only does she feel ready to share her grief with others, she feels it's vital to do so, to become "a voice for Brad, who no longer has a voice."
Now Ms Orchard is using her lived experience to reach others in difficult situations, working with a local health service provider to build kids' resilience to trauma from major life events like bushfires, floods, or even just moving schools.
"The resilience is built around awareness of what the body is doing, then counteracting that with grounding, controlled breathing exercises, and mindfulness," she said.
"It's really important to sit and just listen to a story without judgement and let them be heard so they've got a voice."
But it's not just kids Ms Orchard helps out, she also works with a host of other community groups to improve mental health outcomes for Tamworthians of all ages, as suicide hits regional areas particularly hard.
After teaching at Tamworth High and Nyngan High for more than 40 years, Ms Orchard decided it was time for a change of pace.
"I was burned out, basically. The COVID teaching just made it extra hard on older teachers," she said.
"I struggled, I took early retirement, and in the last two years I've been working in mental health education and suicide prevention."
But leaving the classroom didn't mean leaving her passion for education behind, it marked the first page of her life's newest chapter - one focused on preventing the same tragedy that killed her son.
"I believe this is where I'm meant to be. I'd given everything I could to teaching and it just kept taking, whereas this now feels like I'm getting back as much as I'm putting in," she said.
Ms Orchard says her experience teaching gave her decades worth of transferable skills she now uses to listen to, empathise with, and ultimately help young people adapt to their struggles.
Right now, she says the most common issues she hears are people struggling to adapt to school after COVID and people still trying to piece their lives together after the Black Summer bushfires.
"Three years down the track we've got people that are still not living in their homes, who are still living in caravans. Traditionally, recovery from a loss of that scale will take five to ten years," Ms Orchard said.
She said building community resilience to these traumatic events is especially important as we go into another potentially-devastating fire season.
As if Ms Orchard's care for her community wasn't clear enough from her words, she also demonstrates her passion with action, volunteering with the SES regularly for more than 13 years.
She says she sees it all as part of the same whole, as volunteering is yet another way to improve mental health.
"I think the way to keep our young people safe is to connect them back to their society, and I do that with volunteering. If you can get kids into the RFS or SES as cadets at 16, they learn about themselves and team building and working with others," the former teacher said.
She also advocates for early intervention, training kids' resilience like building up a muscle, rather than waiting for it to tear.
"I believe it's gotta start younger, the resilience, because once you've missed those opportunities you're doing the band-aid work at the end of it instead," Ms Orchard said.
"I think parents need to be a lot more on the ball when it comes to mental health. You go to the doctor if you've got a broken arm or a headache, but they've got to be more proactive with mental health and give it the priority physical health has as well."
And in the face of terrifying global issues like a war in Ukraine, deadly flooding events, and climate change, she says it's become more important now than ever to equip young people with the tools they need to persevere through life's challenges.
"We've got to let them know that there is a future, give them some hope," Ms Orchard said.
"There's great things that are available. There's Safe Haven up in Bridge Street, there's great Headspace programs, HealthWISE programs, Lifeline, Red Cross, they're all very much on board with suicide prevention now."
"I think it's going to get worse before it gets better, suicide rates. We're not quite catching it yet, but there are some great steps that are being made to move forward."
