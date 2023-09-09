It has been a full week. The Government's Industrial Relations Bill has been introduced, and that in simple form gives more power to unions to come into your business, even into your office, so that is a real problem if it is in your house.
Alan Joyce has not had to deal with more competition for Qantas, by further flights allowed to Qatar Airlines, and on his way out the door he has picked up a $20 million plus golden handshake.
Unfortunately, trying to get to the bottom of exactly why the government rejected Qatar Airlines has been very hard to define.
The Voice model proposed for insertion into our national Constitution in the upcoming Referendum on 14 October 2023 continues to struggle. This is not surprising seeing it proposes a new racial clause to be inserted that will give a group of people that you never elected immense power in our nation. I thought many were over this quasi 'House of Lords' who could consult on virtually every piece of legislation. It is not "advice", it is "representation". If you are off to the High Court to query whether you have been properly "consulted" do you want "advice" or "representation"?
Anyway, I genuinely think that the majority have concerns large enough on the proposed model that the answer will be No. In our electorate of New England right now the majority of concerns are the loss of your fundamental rights; that after years of hard work you can buy a block of land, without all those years of work lost because your land value has been destroyed by transmission lines and is certainly front and foremost in my mind.
I would like to thank those who have stood as a new executive to combat this on a national stage.
Grant Piper from Coolah, Katy McCallum from Kilkivan in Queensland, and Hamilton Gerrand from the Gippsland in Victoria. They are the new group that stand beside local and state groups. You have a heavy burden on your shoulders but with support you are up to the task.
