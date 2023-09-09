The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Getting to the bottom of the Qatar Airlines deal is 'hard to define'

By New England Mp, Barnaby Joyce
September 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England MP Barnaby Joyce says concern over transmission lines is front and centre in New England. Picture by Peter Hardin
New England MP Barnaby Joyce says concern over transmission lines is front and centre in New England. Picture by Peter Hardin

It has been a full week. The Government's Industrial Relations Bill has been introduced, and that in simple form gives more power to unions to come into your business, even into your office, so that is a real problem if it is in your house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.