The Voice model proposed for insertion into our national Constitution in the upcoming Referendum on 14 October 2023 continues to struggle. This is not surprising seeing it proposes a new racial clause to be inserted that will give a group of people that you never elected immense power in our nation. I thought many were over this quasi 'House of Lords' who could consult on virtually every piece of legislation. It is not "advice", it is "representation". If you are off to the High Court to query whether you have been properly "consulted" do you want "advice" or "representation"?