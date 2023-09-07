POLICE are on the hunt for two men who allegedly tried to rob an elderly man while armed with knives.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District are appealing for information after an alleged attempted robbery in Gunnedah on Wednesday, September 6.
At about 11:30pm on Wednesday, police allege two males, who were armed with knives, approached an 81-year-old man outside his home on Buelah Street, in Gunnedah.
Officers believe the elderly man fell over and hit his head while taking a step back, when the two males allegedly threatened him and demanded his car keys.
READ ALSO:
During the alleged confrontation, a woman at the home threw an object at the men who fled on foot.
NSW Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene and treated the 81-year-old for a laceration to his head.
He was taken to Gunnedah Hospital for further observation.
Police officers attended the scene and launched an investigation to try and piece together what happened.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage is urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.