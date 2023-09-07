The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley Police District appeals for information after alleged attempted robbery in Gunnedah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
Oxley Police District is appealing for information after an alleged attempted robbery in Gunnedah. Picture file
Oxley Police District is appealing for information after an alleged attempted robbery in Gunnedah. Picture file

POLICE are on the hunt for two men who allegedly tried to rob an elderly man while armed with knives.

