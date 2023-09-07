It may not look like much, but to locals and passing traffic the new, elevated Davidsons Lane causeway over Moore Creek is a thing of beauty, and worth every dollar of the approximately $725,000 Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) spent on upgrading it.
Council expects the road to open to traffic from Friday afternoon, September 8.
TRC's manager of product planning and delivery, Mark Gardiner, said the new structure would dramatically reduce incidents of flooding to the roadway at the site and the resulting inconvenience to road users.
Council data indicates about 700 vehicles use Davidsons Lane each day. The lane is also a popular shortcut used by travellers heading north from Gunnedah, who take Appleby Lane and Davidsons Lane to bypass Tamworth.
Mr Gardiner said the project had been funded through a grant under the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program.
"The road was closed unexpectedly at the Moore Creek causeway in April after structural damage and deterioration was identified after repeated flooding in the area," he said.
"The upgrade includes the construction of a new concrete box culvert and causeway across Moore Creek, as well as significant drainage work and improvements to the road approaching the causeway, including an asphalt surface, signage and guide posts."
Mr Gardiner said the work was designed to current standards to cope with traffic demands.
TRC closed the causeway without notice on April 3, after repeated flooding caused significant damage to the surface.
Work to complete the upgrade to the troubled section of road connecting Moonbi residents to Manilla Road has been a drawn out due to construction delays.
Mr Gardiner said contractors had completed a number of works in the area, including the relocation of the intersection of Moonbi Gap Road and Langens Lane to improve line of sight for vehicles, and resurfacing a section of Moonbi Gap Road, which was badly water damaged during spring 2022.
Council has also yet to complete an upgrade to the Moonbi Gap Road crossing of Moore Creek, damaged during record flooding in September 2022, and work to realign an S-bend on Moonbi Gap Road, about 3.5 kilometres from Moonbi.
