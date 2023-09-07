The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council has completed the upgrade of Davidsons Lane

By Emma Downey
September 7 2023 - 5:00pm
It may not look like much, but to locals and passing traffic the new, elevated Davidsons Lane causeway over Moore Creek is a thing of beauty, and worth every dollar of the approximately $725,000 Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) spent on upgrading it.

