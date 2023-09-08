The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Pirates young gun Jayda Simpson thrives in first season of women's rugby

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the moment that arguably turned the Central North women's 10s elimination final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.