It was the moment that arguably turned the Central North women's 10s elimination final.
From out of nowhere really, Jayda Simpson found a bit of a space in the Scone defence, put the foot down and raced away 70m to score.
Drawing Pirates level with the Brumbies early in the second half, it was the spark for them to pull away and get the win 31-12 in the end.
Playing in her first-ever senior final, equally for Simpson it was a bit of a settler.
"After I have a big run, I'm okay, because I know what I need to do," she said.
The pocket rocket bursting through to score is something Pirates supporters have seen plenty of this season, and she has shown from her very first game, which was for Oxley High in the North West Regional Youth Rugby competition.
"I was 12 and playing in the under 16s.
"And I was so scared," Simpson recalled.
"I remember running down the sideline and scoring my first try, and then I loved it."
Later she played for Pirates, her eventual graduation to the women's side this season seeing her follow in her mum Amie's footsteps.
She played a couple of seasons back in the fledgling days of women's rugby; when it was just the odd game here and there, not the fully-fledged competition that it is now.
Someone who has always played a lot of sport, and has tried her hand at a few different ones over the years, the 17-year-old has in recent times gravitated more towards the football-related sports such as union, league and oztag.
"I just enjoy playing anything with a footy," she said.
Representative honours have followed.
Last year she was selected in the Northern Country Knights 16s team for the Oztag NSW City vs Country Championships and earlier this year was part of the Greater Northern Tigers' Lisa Fiaola Cup (under-17s) squad.
And when the Central North season is done she will switch gears and suit up for the Kookaburras under 17s at the sevens state championships.
Asked whether she would like to pursue something further with her footy, Simpson replied "definitely". Whether that is league or union, that's a decision for another day.
At the moment she doesn't have a favourite.
As for the season, she has loved it, and is hoping they can get over Narrabri on Saturday and clinch the remaining spot in the grand final.
The Blue Boars have had the edge on them so far this season, winning both of their clashes. The first was a tight affair with only seven points in it, but the second well it was a thrashing - 52-nil.
It's a big margin to turnaround but as Simpson did point out they were a bit undermanned. They only had the one sub and with a couple of couple of injuries/illness were down to nine on the field for a time.
Awaiting the winner is Gunnedah, who will host Saturday's preliminary finals action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.