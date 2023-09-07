'I thought we showed a lot of heart.'
That was the way Armidale Blues co-coach Riley Hopwood summed up his side's preliminary final victory against cross-town rivals the Barbarians on Saturday.
The Blues knew they would be in for a battle against a Barbarians outfit who were burning after last year's grand final loss to St Albert's College.
But the Blues were up for it and took a 20-12 win.
Momentum helped after a strong, 24-17 triumph against Tamworth the week before in what Hopwood described as "one of the best games all year".
"The guys were in high spirits all week, they really knew what they had to do and what was required of them to get it done.
"We knew we had the ability to do it, we just had to play a full 80 minutes."
Sticking to their guns for the "full 80" has been somewhat of a weakness for the Blues throughout various stages of this season.
"Our boys really hooked in, stuck in there for the whole game and got the job done," Hopwood said.
"There was probably a 20 minute period there where the Baa Baas started to come back and really put some pressure on us but we stuck in there, defended well and didn't concede any tries."
The Baa Baas 12 points came via penalty goals.
Although the Blues kept their opponents from crossing the try-line, they will be wary of ill-discipline in the grand final.
"It is something we will have to be mindful of moving forward," Hopwood said.
"Albies have another good kicker again so every point counts.
"Definitely still happy that we didn't let any tries in."
There is no doubt the Blues will have to step up another level in this Saturday's decider against reigning premiers St Albert's College.
Hopwood is hopeful the momentum the Blues are carrying plays in their favour.
"The guys have been training hard and everything we have been working on all year is finally starting to come together," he said.
"After the way we have played the last two weekends, we are feeling confident."
He insists the pressure is all on Albies who are vying for back-to-back titles.
"Everyone enjoys an underdog and we are definitely coming into this grand final as the underdog," Hopwood said.
"But I don't think we mind that.
"I think it will spark us more to get the job done."
But he also said Albies deserve to be favourites.
"They have a bloody good side, they have been strong for three years now, they have been the team to beat every year," Hopwood said.
"We haven't beaten them this year but we have definitely shown we can hold it to them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.