The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Barnaby Joyce's trip to US to campaign for Assange release

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce's upcoming visit to the US is about more than campaigning for Wikileaks' founder Julian Assange's release, it's about citizens' rights and protections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.