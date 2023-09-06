Some of Australia's best professional golfers and elite amateur are set to test their games in a way very few have ever done, with the inaugural World Sand Greens Championships for men and women coming in 2024.
To be contested at Walcha Golf Club from April 9-10, 2024, the women's World Sand Greens Championship is expected to attract plenty of interest given the purse of $140,000.
Then, from September 28-29, 2024, the beautiful Binalong Golf Club in the Yass Valley will host the men's World Sand Greens Championship. It will also carry a purse of $140,000.
Golf NSW will partner with the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) to livestream the final round of both tournaments.
Olivia Wilson, Golf NSW's general manager, said the concept of playing two professional tournaments on sand surfaces was a first in Australia, and certain to attract a lot of interest from both local and overseas competitors.
"Playing and putting on sand greens is a very different experience for many players, with two impressive purses on offer, interest should be high," she said.
Wilson said the style of play required to compete on sand greens took some adjusting, but she expected those new to the concept would adapt quickly.
"There are some fundamental differences in landing approach shots and how to 'smooth' a putting line in the most effective way," she said.
"If a player has doubts on what to do, there will be plenty of locals ready to offer free advice on the correct way to chip, smooth a line and even hole a putt."
Nick Dastey, the PGA Tour of Australasia's tournaments director, said it's an exciting opportunity to showcase the distinct style of golf.
"Our unique country provides for various course and weather conditions across the vast lands we play," he said.
