Hear little Timbumburi Public School roar.
Small in numbers but big in passion and talent, the tiny school - population 148 - is through to the PSSA state knockout finals for both boys touch football and basketball.
Wait! There is more to this story than a cursory glance provides. Only about 35 students were eligible to compete in the sports. Only 35!
Awaiting them are trips to the big smoke, to Sydney to be precise.
Their assistant principal, Peter Nuske, works closely with them.
He says no one at the school can recall the feat being achieved before - two teams through to the finals worthy of a celebration in itself, to be sure. While for the basketball side, it's back-to-back finals!
A knockout state championship would also be a first, Nuske believes, adding that a number of athletes compete in both sports.
"This is one of the best achievements that we've seen in a very, very long time for Timbumburi," he said, "particularly being such a little school - it's incredible."
Hear Timbumburi Public roar.
With the fourth estate alerted to the mighty achievement, to country lads punching above their weight, media members descended on the school - located a short distance from Tamworth.
A top of 23 felt hotter, and pointed attention was aimed at boys who were drenched in sunlight and resplendent with possibility.
They seemed unfazed by the fuss - newbies in this environment, but cool like old hands.
"Proud," one of them said of the achievement.
"Definitely," another replied when asked if they could advance further.
For the touch team - who qualified for the finals by beating Inverell Public School 5-4 - the chance to do that occurs on Friday, September 15.
Read also:
And for the basketballers - who qualified by beating Ross Hill Public School 60-36 - the finals commence on Friday, October 20.
Parental values, Nuske says, are key to the school's sporting success - and so is hard work.
The parents "value having a fit and active lifestyle, and that translates to the kids," said the educator, who clearly embraces that mentality too, while the students train "pretty much every day at lunch".
"There's a real buzz around the school at the moment."
Hear tiny Timbumburi roar.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.