The Hills of Gold Motel in Nundle is about to get a cool new lick of paint after the business was recently sold to a couple from Singleton.
Amanda Dennis and her partner Gerard Hayward sealed the 95 - 97 Jenkins Street deal on August 18, after staying at the motel in May to discover it was up for sale.
"We arrived home and said, 'that's too beautiful a spot and too good a deal to pass up'," Ms Dennis said.
The pair have handed the books over to Kathy and Peter Barnett - former managers at Victoria Hotel at Moonan Flat, and Bulahdelah Cabin and Van Park - to manage and take care of.
Ms Dennis and Mr Hayward are expected to make regular trips to Nundle from their home in Singleton where they will continue to operate their engineering business.
"But eventually we will move to the area," Ms Dennis said.
It has barely been a month and the rooms have already been freshened-up with new bedspreads, kettles and other appliances to "keep a uniform look" throughout, Ms Dennis said.
Their Facebook pages and website will also soon be updated with professional new photos for anyone wanting to have a inside look.
And with new signage out the front, locals can expect to see the brickwork painted a fresh dewy grey to blend into the landscape, and a cover added to the carport.
Ms Dennis said they will also refurbish the bathrooms as part of their overall plans to modernise the motel.
"We're doing a lot of work to the garden, so planting flowers and more," Ms Dennis said.
For about six years, after Mr Hayward's sister Jennifa Barnett passed away in 2010, the couple led the Singleton to Nundle Motorcycle Ride for Ovarian Cancer, stopping at the Peel Inn for lunch.
"It's an absolutely beautiful spot," Ms Dennis said of Nundle.
"It's just really relaxing. It's a beautiful country town. Everyone's really friendly. And there's so much to see and do.
"You could just get lost all day looking around the little quaint shops and scenery out there. It is just amazing."
