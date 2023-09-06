The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Nundle's Hills of Gold Motel sold to Singleton couple with love of the area

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hills of Gold Motel in Nundle is about to get a cool new lick of paint after the business was recently sold to a couple from Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.