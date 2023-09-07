Tamworth Regional Council is making significant strides towards cultivating a vibrant and active community through its Active Transport Strategy, which was unveiled in 2021.
The strategy's vision is to create a connected, accessible, safe, inclusive and attractive walking and cycling network which will attract those of all abilities and ages to walk and cycle.
Recognising the potential of active transport to alleviate traffic congestion, Council has made it a priority to apply for any available funding to fulfil the actions in the strategy.
Feedback from residents has helped Council identify strategic locations across the region where shared paths are needed. To bring this vision to life, Council is preparing to submit applications for the next round of 'Get NSW Active' program when it is made available.
Among the focal areas pinpointed for transformation are:
Moore Creek Road: Extending from Johnston Street to Idyllic Street in North Tamworth, this path would create a secure connection for active transport users between the Hills Plains residential area and North Tamworth.
Forest Road: This path would link the southern entrance of the Tamworth Mountain Bike Park to Idyllic Street in North Tamworth. Providing a comfortable route for various demographics.
Kootingal to Moonbi: Bridging the townships of Kootingal and Moonbi via the New England Highway.
Calala Lane: This path would connect Boronia Drive and Darrell Road, establishing an uninterrupted link for users between Lampada and Goonoo Goonoo Road, leading straight into the Tamworth CBD.
Each project's detailed design phase is close to being finalised, with ongoing discussions for land acquisition and collaborations with the Aboriginal Land Council are underway to identify significant sites for the installation of cultural message boards.
Council is working towards developing a connected active transport network by identifying and completing missing links. Stay tuned for updates as we continue our journey towards an active future!
