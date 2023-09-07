The biggest night of the year for Tamworth's business community is finally here.
Curtains will go up on the 2023 Tamworth Quality Business Awards at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) at 7pm sharp on Friday, September 8, promising a "spectacular" night for the region's employers.
"This year we've got a pre-awards entertainment happening at 7 o'clock that'll set the scene for the rest of the night. I can't give too many details about what that is, but it'll be quite a visual spectacular," Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney said.
Locals wrote in about 1650 nominations for 658 different local businesses, a very similar result to the record-breaking number of nominations last year.
The sold out event will bring representatives from more than 200 businesses listed as finalists across the awards' 29 different categories, including awards for excellence in innovation, outstanding business leader, and employer of choice.
The awards ceremony has sold out all 850 of its tickets, and the business chamber president said he's been fielding calls all week from unhappy individuals who missed the cut-off.
"Some businesses have called up quite irate that they missed out, but if you want Taylor Swift tickets it's not like you can ring up Taylor Swift and ask for a couple extra people. There was a limit for a reason," Mr Sweeney said.
He said the chamber would've happily accommodated more attendees, but was restricted by the venue's catering capacity as the TRECC doesn't have cooking facilities and all food has to be brought in from off-site.
Without this restriction, Mr Sweeney said he's confident the event would've been even bigger.
"We increased the prices [of tickets] this year and we thought that we'd get less people attending, but it definitely didn't dampen the demand ... we could've easily sold more than 1000 tickets with all the businesses coming up after the close-off," he said.
The excitement for the night also reflects the diversity of Tamworth's growing business community, as every category on the awards list - 29 categories plus the people's choice and Noel Park awards - has at least one new entrant with their eye on the prize.
Mr Sweeney said getting all these businesses together in the same room has been like organising a wedding, only instead of bickering in-laws the chamber has companies in direct competition with each other to deal with.
"That was my Sunday, trying to work out where to seat all the different businesses," Mr Sweeney said.
But with final preparations almost complete, the ceremony promises to be a night to remember, with the evening's hosts Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Lifeline Community Engagement Coordinator Kimberley Squires guiding the proceedings to their grand finale.
