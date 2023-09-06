The Northern Daily Leader
Local artists Alison Carr and Caron Schumann will display their crafts, egg tempera and digital art respectively, as guest artists at the 2023 Kootingal Art Show. Picture by Peter Hardin
Kootingal Art Show

September 8 - September 10  

The Kootingal Art Exhibition and Sale is organised by the Kootingal Lions Club and held at the Kootingal Community Hall, 17 Chaffey St. The exhibition aims to promote artists, especially in regional areas, and provide them with a forum to display their works and the opportunity to sell their paintings.

