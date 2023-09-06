The team at Domino's Tamworth won't be getting much sleep this weekend, as the store prepares to open non-stop.
The local outlet is one of 40 Domino's stores nation-wide that will be participating in the 62 hour trading marathon, which will see them open from 10am Friday, September 8 right through until midnight on Sunday, September 10.
Local franchisee Aiden Loy said the team can't wait.
"I feel immensely lucky and proud to have a team that is excited to push the boundaries of what we're capable of doing and seize every opportunity to serve our community," Mr Loy, said.
"Thank you in advance to our loyal customers for making this possible, we look forward to serving you 24/7 this weekend."
Domino's ANZ Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins said the extended hours are a "celebration" of the nation's love for pizza.
"It's a weekend packed with footy action. With NRL and AFL finals and the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicking off on Friday ... there's no better weekend for Domino's to be open and serving 24/7," Mr Collins said.
"On Sunday ... we will be offering a Buy One, Get One Free* deal to both Pick Up and Delivery customers, so make sure to visit a participating Domino's store to take advantage of this great deal too.
"Domino's knows that often a craving for a slice of hot and fresh pizza strikes at unconventional hours, and is committed to curbing those cravings during this weekend's extended operating hours."
