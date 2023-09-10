The Northern Daily Leader
Boxing: Albert Nolan to defend Australasian title against Vegas Larfield

By Zac Lowe
September 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Albert Nolan celebrates the first title victory of his professional career against Pom Thanawut Phetkum in April. Picture by W.L Fight Photography.
Albert Nolan celebrates the first title victory of his professional career against Pom Thanawut Phetkum in April. Picture by W.L Fight Photography.

On Wednesday night, Albert Nolan will step into the ring for a fight just like any number of others he has previously had.

