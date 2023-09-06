The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

ENGIE Community Sponsorship Program funds go to community

By Newsroom
September 6 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept photo of how the proposed wind turbines would look on Nundle's Hills of Gold. Picture supplied by ENGIE
Concept photo of how the proposed wind turbines would look on Nundle's Hills of Gold. Picture supplied by ENGIE

The company behind the proposed Hills of Gold Wind Farm has awarded more than $50,000 in sponsorship funding to community groups in Nundle and surrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.