The company behind the proposed Hills of Gold Wind Farm has awarded more than $50,000 in sponsorship funding to community groups in Nundle and surrounds.
A community get-together in Murrurundi, a new sound system and lighting for the Wallabadah Hall, upgrades to the Nundle craft store, and support for local events aimed at attracting more visitors to the area, are among seven new projects to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Hills of Gold Wind Farm Community Sponsorship Program.
ENGIE Head of Stakeholder Relations, Jacqui Niemand, said the program is aimed at "delivering positive outcomes for the local community".
"At ENGIE, we see the sponsorship program as an effective way to contribute towards the local community and help deliver events and initiatives that make a genuine difference to peoples' lives," Mrs Niemand said.
"This year, ENGIE offered one-off cash contributions of up to $10,000 to successful applicants, which not only provides important financial assistance but also fosters a sense of community and connection."
"This year's program builds on the success of the 2022 sponsorships, which supported a range of important initiatives and events, including the Nundle Foodbank, swimming club programs for kids and the Nundle Christmas Market.
"It has been great to see more community groups find new ways to increase participation and inclusion within their local community through projects and events that bring people together."
In 2023, Murrurundi Preschool will receive funding to host an event for families and the local community with markets, stalls, food, a disco, and movie night.
Spokesperson for Murrurundi Preschool, Donna Hopkins, said the committee is looking forward to holding the family event and bringing people together.
"Murrurundi is a small rural community and an event like this will give people an opportunity to come together to socialise and have some fun," Ms Hopkins said.
Meanwhile, the Nundle District Craft shop will receive an upgrade thanks to funding provided by the sponsorship program.
President of the group, Dwayne Fischer, said the money will go towards replacing the "overused and tired" flooring and shelving.
"The Nundle Craft shop aims to provide a safe and positive space for members to visit and create, make, bake and knit a range of products - from cakes, slices, savoury dishes, cheese boards, rustic décor, soaps, knitted wear, jewellery and much more," he said.
"The replacement of flooring and shelving will help enhance the space for volunteers, members and visitors to the shop."
In Wallabadah, Chairman of the Community Association, Matt Conroy, thanked ENGIE for the funding which will go towards lighting and a sound system for the local hall.
"Our much-loved, historic Community Hall is regularly used by community groups, schools, private functions and visiting performers," Mr Conroy said.
"We have an opportunity to attract a diverse range of quality acts to our small village community and bring people together in a positive way.
"The new lighting and audio equipment will improve the hall facilities and allow additional equipment to be connected to cater for music, theatre, movies and other community events."
Other groups to receive sponsorship include:
"ENGIE recognises the important role that local community groups play and we're proud to support the dedicated volunteers who run them," Mrs Niemand said.
"Congratulations to all recipients on their successful applications and for their continued commitment to their local communities."
The Hills of Gold Wind Farm project itself has divided the local community.
