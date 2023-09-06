The highly-anticipated Bad Intentions 9 fight night, slated to be held in Gunnedah on October 7, has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.
Black 'n' Blue Boxing head coach, Dave Syphers, said unmissable opportunities had come up for Wade Ryan, who was scheduled to headline the local card, and Albert Nolan, who was also set to fight.
"I've got my other two fighters fighting on TV," Syphers said.
"Albert's fighting next week on Fox for a WBC title ... and Wade is fighting on the Tim Tszyu undercard."
This would have left the event without a local headliner, so Syphers instead elected to push the fight night back - "We're now looking at early December".
It was less than ideal, the veteran coach said, but not uncommon for boxing events to be impacted by rescheduled fights.
"It's disappointing, but you need a lot of time to do promotion. A lot of work goes into it," Syphers said.
"And not just that, you need one of your professional fighters on the card if you can get them. We've been fortunate enough to have Albert on the last three or four fight nights, and Enja Ryan.
"So at the end of the day, we've had to call it. We've got to go with what's going to be the best for us."
But they could "certainly do [a fight night] in December", and hope the community will still turn out for a fight night that Syphers believes will showcase the abundance of boxing talent in the town and the local region.
