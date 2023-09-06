The Northern Daily Leader
Boxing: Bad Intentions 9 fight night in Gunnedah postponed due to conflicting opportunities

By Zac Lowe
September 6 2023 - 7:00pm
Wade Ryan, seen here celebrating his March victory over Jay Ar Inson with Australian former world champion Barry Michael, has booked a fight on the Tim Tszyu undercard on October 15. Picture from Wade Ryan/Facebook.
The highly-anticipated Bad Intentions 9 fight night, slated to be held in Gunnedah on October 7, has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

