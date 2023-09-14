I personally am not opposed to local rate rises from our local council as things do change as time goes on. But what I am opposed to, is local councils like TRC putting up rate rises without showing us evidence of tightening their own belts, eg high end luxury cars for their managers and directors and the perks that go with them.
Also, has their decision making on projects been in our best interest and have we always received good advice without having to pay absorbently high prices to consultants because TRC do not want to accept liability if they make the wrong decision on our behalf.
I worked for TRC for nearly 26 years and in that time I saw a lot of good things develop and change for the better, but by crikey, I also saw a lot of mistakes and bad decision making that wasted a lot of money over the years.
People or rate payers have always been suspicious of local councils in how they do things, especially bigger councils like Tamworth, more transparency and much less arrogance would be a big start.
Another major problem with this local council is allowing things to fall into disrepair eg Ray Walsh House could have been fixed years ago due to normal maintenance, local swimming pools that have allowed to fall into disrepair, the list goes on. Come on council, you can do a lot better.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
I am certain that all Tamworth rate payers are aghast at the suggestion that rates may increase by 36 per cent over the next two years.
At a time when we are all having to draw in the purse strings TRC is going to continue on its merry way, throwing money at pie in the sky schemes to advance this city to Blueprint 100.
In the meantime the roads, the water, the sewerage, the waste collection are all suffering from lack of attention. Our pools right across the region are in need of repair. We have to pay to take our own refuse to the tip. Massive amounts of money is spent on plan after plan, consultant after consultant, preliminary study after preliminary study on projects that are way beyond our current needs.
When our household expenses balloon we do not blow harder, we take a moment to catch our breath and consider our needs and let go of our wants. Else, we will all be 'rooned' said Hanrahan.
TRC have a good look at this philosophy and show us how you can turn this around without just putting out an empty hand to grab more rates.
The task of councillor is not an easy one. Never will all of the community agree with your decisions. However, this decision will find none of the community in agreement.
John Fuller, Tamworth
Just where do these councillors get off with their over spending waste and failures.
Firstly, they award themselves a pay rise, then up tipping fees above rate notice, to bring to attention just some of their failures and since no less then five elected officials have had 10 years or more on council here is just a few: Rangari Rd; Nundle Rd; over pumping water; having to redo Manilla and Gunnedah roundabouts at rate payers' cost of millions of dollars; waste of rate payers' monies millions on rehousing buying and paying millions on old flying school; new swimming complex; further waste thousands running into the millions on studies and design plans of Peel River; Tamworth Lake; wading pool; Gunnedah roundabout sculpture.
And that is just a few. Now to top it off in these hard times, and people having a hard time with cost of living, these people want a rate rise of 36 per cent for their failures.
I honestly believe it is time a vote of no confidence should be taken and forwarded to the Minister of Local Government and an administrator be placed in charge to fix these people's waste and bad management. As [if] all our smaller communities will gain or receive anything from such a rate rise it will all be spent in Tamworth.
D.Davis, Manilla
