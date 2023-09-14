The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
September 15 2023 - 6:30am
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb announced a six-week community consultation period for council's plan to increase rates by 36.3 per cent. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Proposed rate rise

I personally am not opposed to local rate rises from our local council as things do change as time goes on. But what I am opposed to, is local councils like TRC putting up rate rises without showing us evidence of tightening their own belts, eg high end luxury cars for their managers and directors and the perks that go with them.

