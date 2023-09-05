A new Varroa mite eradication emergency (red) zone has been declared at Cuttabri, west of Narrabri, as a result of tracing activities by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
Two new infested premises, also declared on Tuesday, September 5, were also discovered at Blackwall in the Central Coast eradication emergency (red) zone and at Vineyard in the Glenorie surveillance emergency (purple) zone.
NSW DPI deputy incident controller Dr Shannon Mulholland said the new detections take the total number of infested premises to 250.
"NSW DPI tracing has uncovered a new infested premise at Cuttabri, originating from a legal movement prior to the detection of the Kempsey cluster," Dr Mulholland said.
"The detection at Vineyard was reported after a beekeeper undertook a mandatory 16-week alcohol wash. This has resulted in an extension of the eradication emergency (red) zone further into the Sydney Basin.
"NSW DPI remains focused on tracing and will begin surveillance efforts within 5km of the new infested premises."
Beekeepers who have hives in the eradication emergency (red) zones are reminded to ensure they are registered, hive locations are reported to NSW DPI and mandatory alcohol washes are completed at least every 16 weeks.
Hive locations and alcohol wash results can be reported to NSW DPI by filling out the online forms at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa Emergency Response Hotline on 1800 084 881.
"We know this is an incredibly difficult time for all beekeepers. The actions of beekeepers working in compliance with NSW DPI, particularly those in the affected zones, is very much appreciated," Dr Mulholland said.
"The goal National Varroa mite response, led by NSW DPI, remains to eradicate the introduced pest from Australia.
"The decision to pursue eradication is taken by industry partners, the Commonwealth and the States and is based on the best science, data and research available, as well as with the long-term future interests of Australia's $14.2 billion honey and pollination-reliant industries in mind."
