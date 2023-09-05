The Northern Daily Leader
NSW DPI has declared an eradication emergency red zone at Cuttabri, near Narrabri

By Newsroom
September 6 2023 - 9:30am
Another new Varroa mite infestation has been declared near Narrabri. File photo.
A new Varroa mite eradication emergency (red) zone has been declared at Cuttabri, west of Narrabri, as a result of tracing activities by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).

