Two years ago, James Psarakis' cricket career hung in the balance.
The 26-year-old had lost his passion for the game, and seriously mulled whether or not he wanted to step away from the sport for a period.
"I just wasn't enjoying it like I used to," Psarakis said.
"I had the thoughts of 'Do I pause for a year', and I'd gotten into golf, so I wondered if I would play that for a bit."
Fast forward two years, and the Tamworth native is more motivated than ever after being named captain of Western Suburbs Magpies' first grade team.
"It's a big honour," Psarakis said.
"There's four Australian captains that have played for Wests. To be joining that list [of club captains] is pretty awesome."
The likes of Michael Clarke, Bob Simpson, Adam Gilchrist, and Warren Bardsley have all called the Sydney-based club home at one point or another, along with a host of other Test players.
Psarakis has taken over the captaincy from Josh Clarke, who recently became a father and subsequently decided to step down.
It will not be his first experience in the role; Psarakis has a long history of captaincy in age group and representative cricket. And having been with the club for six years, the opportunity to lead one of the most distinguished teams in Sydney excited him.
"The club had a chat to me in the off-season and said 'Look if it is too much [for Clarke], and we think we need to change, are you up for it?'" he said.
"I said 'I'd love to do it'. I've always been around the leadership group in the team."
It is the second such major life change to take place for Psarakis in the last 12 months, after he left his long-time role working for Hockey NSW and began a job in IT recruitment.
Upon reflection, Psarakis realised that the skills which help him in his current career - empathy, and a knack for bringing the best out of others - are the very same which make him well-suited to captaincy.
"I never thought of it that way, but it definitely makes sense," he said.
"You've got to talk to people, understand what they want, and then how you can help them with those wants."
It has been a long time since Wests have tasted success in a grand final - its last two-day premiership was in 1972/73, while it last won a white ball competition two years later.
Though the Magpies unquestionably have one of the best bowling lineups in the competition, Psarakis said, holding them back was mercurial batting.
"Inconsistency's been what hurt us," he said.
"We can score 300 in a one-day game, and roll the team for 150, but the next week we're all out for 120 in a two-day game.
"We need to improve, but everyone's there for it. It's not like big change is needed, just tweaks."
