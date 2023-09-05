When Shaun Kampe leapt onto the ropes at a gym in Redcliffe recently and shouted "New Golden Gloves champion" at the assembled crowd, it was almost as telling as his performance in the ring over the prior 10 minutes.
The Tamworth-based 16-year-old had just fought in the final of the Golden Gloves junior 54 kilogram C division against Port Macquarie's Trent Thompson.
The normally reserved Kampe was overcome with emotion after the three-round clinic he produced against Thompson, and celebrated his win before the scorecards had even been read.
"I was pretty confident," Kampe said.
"It was great [to win the title]. To accomplish that with only a year's training, I was pretty happy."
The teenager picked up boxing in mid-2022 at the behest of one of his friends, and "just fell in love with it" shortly after he began training under Jamie Carroll at One2Boxing Westside.
He entered the novice division of this year's Golden Gloves with two wins from his first two amateur fights, but his lead-in was less than ideal.
"I only really had two weeks to train for it, because I was on holidays," Kampe said.
"I was a bit nervous about my gas tank."
Kampe returned from his family vacation to Thailand a touch heavier than he would normally be two weeks out from a fight, but trained diligently and went to Queensland in good condition.
This discipline was attributed by Carroll to his background in karate, which he began at the age of seven and in which he is a second-degree blackbelt. In addition, the coach said one of Kampe's biggest strengths as a boxer is his blend of humility and self-confidence.
"I definitely think his work ethic and discipline from karate has helped him," Carroll said.
"[His innate self-assurance] takes a little bit to come out, and a lot of what you need as a boxer is confidence.
"I hate to say the word arrogance, because I don't like arrogant people, but you need that bit of arrogance about you. You've got to go in there thinking you're better than your opponent, and you've got to be ready to prove it."
But outside the ring, Kampe is unfailingly polite and reticent to brag.
And though he is beginning to dream of a potential career in professional boxing, the McCarthy Catholic School student is also practical and plans on apprenticing as an electrician once he finishes his study.
Carroll, though, "100 per cent" believes Kampe has the raw material to find success in the sport.
"Boxing's not one of those sports where you reach the top overnight," he said.
"No-one does, you've got to do a lot of hard work. If he does that over three years, Shaun has the potential to go anywhere."
