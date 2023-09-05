The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Boxing: Shaun Kampe has 'potential to go anywhere' after Golden Gloves win

By Zac Lowe
September 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Kampe possesses speed, power, and superb footwork. Now, his coach says, success is just a matter of discipline. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Shaun Kampe possesses speed, power, and superb footwork. Now, his coach says, success is just a matter of discipline. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When Shaun Kampe leapt onto the ropes at a gym in Redcliffe recently and shouted "New Golden Gloves champion" at the assembled crowd, it was almost as telling as his performance in the ring over the prior 10 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.