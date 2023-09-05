The Northern Daily Leader
Dolton Desmond Walker pleads guilty to assault after Tamworth football final

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:24am, first published 5:45am
Dolton Desmond Walker admitted to assaulting the woman after a football grand final.
A RUGBY league player has admitted to punching a woman, grabbing her hair, and pulling her to the ground in the hours after winning a football final in Tamworth.

