A RUGBY league player has admitted to punching a woman, grabbing her hair, and pulling her to the ground in the hours after winning a football final in Tamworth.
Dolton Desmond Walker represented himself in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman, after drinking an "excessive" amount in the early hours of the morning at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The 30-year-old told the court he had a drink in his hand almost as soon as the final siren sounded, and the day had been a "positive moment" up until the offending.
Court documents reveal Walker and the victim were at Jack Woolaston Oval just after 1am on August 20, 2023, following the grand final match.
According to police facts, the victim tried to talk to Walker but he ignored her, and she became suspicious of his activities with others.
She grabbed his phone, went to the female toilets, scrolled through his messages, and became "upset" and "agitated", according to court documents.
A short time later, the 30-year-old entered the toilet block and started yelling for his phone back.
The victim threw the phone into a wall, which smashed the screen, court documents state.
Police facts reveal Walker grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her to the ground, and punched her multiple times on the face and arm.
She screamed for help, tried to kick Walker off, and was later taken home by her friends.
Less than an hour later, at about 2:30am, Walker was stopped by police on Short Street, and later charged with mid-range drink driving.
Police facts state officers noticed a silver Mazda driving with hazard lights on, and the car alarm sounding.
Walker was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.132 - more than double the legal limit.
The assault was reported by the victim to the police on August 21, and Walker was charged with domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm a few days later.
In court, the 30-year-old said there was a "strong possibility" he was concussed on the night of the offending, after receiving a gash to his head during the final which later required nine stitches.
He said he was embarrassed, and wanted to "take ownership and apologise" for the assault.
Magistrate Julie Soars told Walker he wasn't the "first footballer to come undone on grand final night", and said it appeared to be "out of character".
Ms Soars said he had committed "quite a violent assault" during a time of heightened emotion.
She adjourned the matter until later this month for sentencing.
