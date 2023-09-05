The 2340 Big Band will take you on a time warp back to the popular music of the 70's. Back to flared, satin pants, high heeled shoes and the music that rocked the decade.
Get down and boogie with KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool and The Gang and the Village People. Groove to the R&B hits of James Brown, The Doobie Brothers and The Blues Brothers. Freak out to the funk of Stevie Wonder and the Average White Band. Rock your socks off to the hits of Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Chicago, The Moody Blues and many, many more.
Sit back and enjoy all the guitar riffs, brass phrases, organ kicks, vocal harmonies and rhythmic grooves from this great musical era as the 2340 Big Band recreates and bring back the good times with resident vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill as well as a host of other special guest artists.
Move to the groove and rock your socks off..... 70's style! Why not dress for the occasion. Rock the big band! Rock the classics!
Take a walk down memory lane Saturday, 9 September at 7:30pm.
READ ALSO:
A rocking, outback adventure to find the great hiccup cure!
It's a perfect, balmy night in the outback. A sleep-deprived camper, a cheeky quokka and an emu with a penchant for creating wild inventions, awake to discover that a koala has come down with a stubborn and ear shatteringly loud case of the hiccups.
The three embark on an epic journey through the night that sees them frantically eat, sing and invent their wat towards a cure before the sun comes up.
Hiccup is a hilarious rocking musical extravaganza about working together, finding friendship and how to, once and for all, stop the hiccups.
Recommended for ages 4-8 and their fun-loving adults!
Join us for some funny adventures in the outback - at the Capitol Theatre for two shows Wednesday 13 September at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
An evening of rousing music!
Now a much-loved yearly event, 'The Brilliance of Bass' returns for one brilliant evening of brass band music.
The Gunnedah Shire Band has previously won the Australian Open, State and National Open A Grade titles and, on numerous occasions, has won the Ern Keller International Band of the Year. The band includes players of outstanding ability who hold both national and international solo titles as well as outstanding young players.
The Tamworth RSL Brass Band is always striving to improve the skill and entertainment level of its performances in order to demonstrate the flexibility and nuances of the modern Brass Band. For this concert the Band has been fortunate to secure the help of some talented friends joining them on stage from other Brass Bands from the state.
Some interesting performances are guaranteed and a wonderful night to be enjoyed by all. At the Capitol Theatre Saturday 16 September at 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.