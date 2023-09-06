The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Olivia Leckie awarded Queen's Scout Award

By Newsroom
September 6 2023 - 11:00am
Tamworth's Olivia Leckie was honoured with the Queens Scout Award at Government House by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, on Saturday 26 August. Picture supplied.
A Tamworth Scout has been honoured with a very special award.

