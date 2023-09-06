A Tamworth Scout has been honoured with a very special award.
A member of the Tamworth Oxley Venturer Scout Unit, Olivia Leckie, was one of just 24 venturer Scouts to be awarded the Queen's Scout Award, by the Governor of New South Wales, her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley, at a presentation at Government House on Saturday, August 26.
The Queen's Scout Award is the peak milestone of a Venturer Scout's journey.
Designed to be challenging and encouraging, the award broadens the interests and knowledge of participating Venturer Scouts (aged 14-17) and encourages them to "look wide".
The Queen's Scout Award embodies the key characteristics of a Scout - contributing to community; building resilience; overcoming challenges and following passions, all whilst developing leadership skills and making friendships.
To achieve the award, a Venturer Scout must be able to set a goal; plan progress towards that goal; organise themselves and others; and maintain the determination to overcome difficulties and complete the task.
They must also have achieved the Venturing Skills Award and complete the requirements in four award areas: Adventurous Activities, Community Involvement, Leadership Development, and Personal Growth.
The award is so highly regarded that recipients qualify for additional Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) adjustment factor points through some universities.
"Completion of the Queen's Scout Award is a major milestone in a Venturer Scout's journey and carries a deservedly outstanding reputation, not just within Scouting but across the wider community," Scouts NSW Assistant Chief Commissioner - Program Niamh Hitchman said.
READ ALSO:
"Balancing the work required to achieve this award with the competing demands of the finalisation of their schooling career - such as taking the HSC, starting apprenticeships or transitioning more fully into the workforce - is commendable.
"On behalf of Scouts NSW, I congratulate our Queen's Scout Award recipients and look forward to them continuing with their local Scouting communities, helping to inspire younger Scouts."
Olivia achieved her Grey Wolf Award in Cub Scouts in 2015, and progressed to Tamworth Oxley Scouts where she was presented with the Australian Scout Medallion in 2019.
In Venturer Scouts, Olivia was an active participant in all camps and activities, keen to guide the junior members through Unit Council.
Olivia has also undertaken First Aid and Leadership courses and has been a regular participant in Region, Group, and Unit camps and activities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.