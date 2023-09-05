A NATIONAL food chain serving up burgers with a side of live music has pulled the pin on plans to open up in Tamworth.
Milky Lane, which is known for dishing up burgers, cocktails, and desserts, was given permission in October last year to convert an empty spot on Peel Street into a new restaurant.
After enquiring about the status of the new burger joint, the Leader received confirmation from a manager within the franchise that the store is no longer going ahead.
"Milky Lane Tamworth is no longer going ahead unfortunately," the manager said.
The notice revealed the restaurant would trade from 10am until midnight six days a week, and close at 10pm on a Sunday.
The old Albert, which closed in 2020, was expected to be able to hold up to 350 patrons and offer on-site DJ entertainment.
The franchise also submitted a development application to Tamworth Regional Council, and applied for a new liquor licence.
The plans for the refurbishment, which were expected to cost about $890,000, were given the tick of approval by the council in October last year.
The Tamworth store would have been the first of its kind in regional Australia, with the company already operating stores on the east coast, and in Canberra, Surfers Paradise and Perth.
It is not clear what will happen to the old hotel building.
