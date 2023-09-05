The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Milky Lane pulls pin on opening restaurant on Peel Street, Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NATIONAL food chain serving up burgers with a side of live music has pulled the pin on plans to open up in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.