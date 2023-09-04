The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Oxley police make three arrests related to property crime offences

By Newsroom
September 4 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Officers attached to Oxley Police District continue to make inroads into a spate of property crime across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.