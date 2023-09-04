Officers attached to Oxley Police District continue to make inroads into a spate of property crime across the region.
In the latest arrests, a 17-year-old youth will face court again later this month after being charged with a number of offences including Aggravated Break / Enter and Steal; Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime; and Custody of a knife, after allegedly being caught breaking into a house in Werris Creek.
The young person allegedly tried to run from police but was detained a short distance away. He will appear at Tamworth Children's Court on September 19.
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Walcha man has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Break / Enter and Commit Serious Indictable offence after police allege he was detected breaking into a premises in Middle Street, at Walcha.
The man has been bail refused to appear at Armidale Local Court on September 20.
And a 15-year-old has been charged with larceny and breach of bail after a mountain bike was stolen from a West Tamworth address.
The youth was due to face Tamworth Court on Sunday, September 3.
Operation Mongoose was relaunched in November 2022 by Oxley police to combat property crime in Tamworth and Gunnedah.
