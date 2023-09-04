The Northern Daily Leader
Aussie Ark brush tailed rock wallaby relocated to Barrington Tops

By Newsroom
September 4 2023 - 2:30pm
A brush-tailed rock wallaby joey, hand-raised by conservation organisation, Aussie Ark is about to take his next step towards independence by relocating him to their Barrington Tops facility and the care of wildlife ranger, Adam Mowbray.

